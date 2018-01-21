Retired LMPD officer who worked with former Prospect assistant police chief shocked by remarks

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.More >>
“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.More >>
Nineteen games into his first season as Louisville's interim head coach, David Padgett is doing things differently, as he showed again after Louisville's 79-67 win over Boston College.More >>
Nineteen games into his first season as Louisville's interim head coach, David Padgett is doing things differently, as he showed again after Louisville's 79-67 win over Boston College.More >>
A man believed to be in his 60s was found behind a home in the 3000 block of Wellbrooke Road, near Bardstown Road, around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.More >>
A man believed to be in his 60s was found behind a home in the 3000 block of Wellbrooke Road, near Bardstown Road, around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Officials say it was a 2.7 magnitude and centered 12 kilometers below surface level.More >>
Officials say it was a 2.7 magnitude and centered 12 kilometers below surface level.More >>
MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the report came in at 4:40 p.m.More >>
MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the report came in at 4:40 p.m.More >>
Kentucky saw its 30-game home winning streak in SEC play stopped by Florida on Saturday, but Wildcats coach John Calipari said, "We'll be fine."More >>
Kentucky saw its 30-game home winning streak in SEC play stopped by Florida on Saturday, but Wildcats coach John Calipari said, "We'll be fine."More >>
The fake can had a bottom that unscrewed.More >>
The fake can had a bottom that unscrewed.More >>
It happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday on Viking Court.More >>
It happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday on Viking Court.More >>