Retired LMPD officer who worked with former Prospect assistant p - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Retired LMPD officer who worked with former Prospect assistant police chief shocked by remarks

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A retired LMPD officer who once worked with former Prospect Assistant Police Chief Todd Shaw says he was shocked by his racism.

Documents released by a judge Friday revealed Shaw sent a former LMPD recruit racist and sexual messages on Facebook, including one that said "If black, shoot them."

Richard Gibbs said that type of racism does not represent the entire police force. 

He said somehow individuals like that slip through the cracks, and there needs to be serious dialogue surrounding the issue.

"Because this could really set back our community and the police department and law enforcement agencies," Gibbs said.

Shaw resigned late last year.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.