Senate expected to hold vote Monday at noon to reopen government - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Senate expected to hold vote Monday at noon to reopen government

WASHINGTON (AP) - The government shutdown is set to complicate the beginning of the workweek. The Senate inched closer but ultimately fell short of an agreement that would have reopened federal agencies.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said negotiations were still underway late into the night, with a vote to break a Democratic filibuster on a short-term funding bill scheduled for noon Monday.

Under the proposal taking shape, Democratic would agree to a three-week spending measure - until Feb. 8 - in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks. But there is no agreement yet.

