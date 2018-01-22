Exercises to help prevent heart disease

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - One out of 6 adults are at high risk of developing heart disease. It is the leading cause of death globally. Research has shown that exercise is an excellent way to manage stress! Carlos Rivas from Proformance offers some easy exercises to demonstrate how to help prevent heart disease.

Perform each exercise for 2 sets of 10-12 repetitions:

1. Band pull-apart

2. Band pull overs

3. Band side to side

4. Band twist

For more guided exercise and information, visit www.proformanceresults.com.

Carlos Rivas, MS, CSCS is the Director of Health and Well-being @ ProFormance,LLC and FitCorp,LLC. He holds bachelor's degrees in Exercise Science and Sports Medicine and a Masters degree in Exercise Physiology. Carlos is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, National Strength and Conditioning Certified Personal Trainer, American College of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer, fitness editor for Kentuckiana Health and Fitness Magazine, Strength and Conditioning instructor for the University of Louisville Exercise Science Program, Fitness Consultant to Miss. America Program, and has more than 20,000 hours of personal training experience.

Carlos can be reached by e-mail: carlosfitpro@gmail.com or 502.741.9428

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.