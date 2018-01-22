BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot - WDRB 41 Louisville News

BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot

Rick Bozich shares his weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot. Rick Bozich shares his weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — All news is local news, and the most debatable news about the Associated Press college basketball Top 25 poll that will be released Monday afternoon starts with these two questions:

*Will Kentucky drop from the Top 25 for the first time this season?

*Will Louisville return to the Top 25 for the first time since Week Four?

My ballot is only one of 65 — and, no, I have not forgotten, 90-61.

1. Villanova (18-1) — Nobody taller than 6 feet 8 on Jay Wright’s roster.

2. Purdue (19-2) — First trip to the Final Four since 1980?

3. Virginia (18-1) — Nobody has scored more than 67 on the Cavaliers.

4. Duke (17-2) — Coach K needs to get to the Final Four or somebody is going to call him a pretty face who can only recruit.

5. Kansas (16-3) — Did Billy Preston take that vehicle with him to Bosnia?

6. West Virginia (16-3) — Anybody cheering for Bob Huggins to win his first title? Didn’t think so.

7. Cincinnati (17-2) — The Bearcats are good — and a reminder of the obscurity of the AAC.

8. Michigan State (17-3) — Have I mentioned that I’m not gaga about Michigan State’s guards.

9. Xavier (18-3) — The Villanova rematch is Feb. 17.

10. North Carolina (16-4) — Ted Valentine apologized and the Tar Heels kept rolling.

11. Oklahoma (14-4) — Don’t be surprised if the Sooners lose at least two of their next five. Maybe three.

12. Texas Tech (15-4) — Red Raiders failed to score 60 in two losses last week.

13. Arizona (16-4) — Here come the Wildcats.

14. Ohio State (17-4) — I keep waiting for the Buckeyes to make a wrong turn.

15. Saint Mary’s (19-2) — That win over Gonzaga was in Spokane.

16. Gonzaga (17-4) — See above.

17. Clemson (16-3) — What was Zion Williamson thinking?

18. Auburn (17-2) — No shame in losing a rivalry game on the road.

19. Florida (14-5) — Yes, it was a foul.

20. Wichita State (15-4) — Two home losses this season?

21. Tennessee (13-5) — Ken Pomeroy puts the Volunteers’ win probability at 50 percent or higher for every game the rest of the season.

22. Arizona State (15-4) — The Sun Devils have lost four of seven.

23. Nevada (18-3) — Other than a loss to San Francisco, no real blemishes.

24. Miami (14-4) — Pretty ugly collapse against Duke.

25 Louisville (15-4) — Only Virginia is ahead of the Cards in the ACC standings, but the schedule is about to stiffen.

