BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — All news is local news, and the most debatable news about the Associated Press college basketball Top 25 poll that will be released Monday afternoon starts with these two questions:

*Will Kentucky drop from the Top 25 for the first time this season?

*Will Louisville return to the Top 25 for the first time since Week Four?

My ballot is only one of 65 — and, no, I have not forgotten, 90-61.

1. Villanova (18-1) — Nobody taller than 6 feet 8 on Jay Wright’s roster.

2. Purdue (19-2) — First trip to the Final Four since 1980?

3. Virginia (18-1) — Nobody has scored more than 67 on the Cavaliers.

4. Duke (17-2) — Coach K needs to get to the Final Four or somebody is going to call him a pretty face who can only recruit.

5. Kansas (16-3) — Did Billy Preston take that vehicle with him to Bosnia?

6. West Virginia (16-3) — Anybody cheering for Bob Huggins to win his first title? Didn’t think so.

7. Cincinnati (17-2) — The Bearcats are good — and a reminder of the obscurity of the AAC.

8. Michigan State (17-3) — Have I mentioned that I’m not gaga about Michigan State’s guards.

9. Xavier (18-3) — The Villanova rematch is Feb. 17.

10. North Carolina (16-4) — Ted Valentine apologized and the Tar Heels kept rolling.

11. Oklahoma (14-4) — Don’t be surprised if the Sooners lose at least two of their next five. Maybe three.

12. Texas Tech (15-4) — Red Raiders failed to score 60 in two losses last week.

13. Arizona (16-4) — Here come the Wildcats.

14. Ohio State (17-4) — I keep waiting for the Buckeyes to make a wrong turn.

15. Saint Mary’s (19-2) — That win over Gonzaga was in Spokane.

16. Gonzaga (17-4) — See above.

17. Clemson (16-3) — What was Zion Williamson thinking?

18. Auburn (17-2) — No shame in losing a rivalry game on the road.

19. Florida (14-5) — Yes, it was a foul.

20. Wichita State (15-4) — Two home losses this season?

21. Tennessee (13-5) — Ken Pomeroy puts the Volunteers’ win probability at 50 percent or higher for every game the rest of the season.

22. Arizona State (15-4) — The Sun Devils have lost four of seven.

23. Nevada (18-3) — Other than a loss to San Francisco, no real blemishes.

24. Miami (14-4) — Pretty ugly collapse against Duke.

25 Louisville (15-4) — Only Virginia is ahead of the Cards in the ACC standings, but the schedule is about to stiffen.

