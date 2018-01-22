UPDATE: Louisville woman charged with bludgeoning man to death released on home incarceration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman accused in the death of a man whose body was found Sunday in a backyard near Assumption High School has been released on home incarceration.

Brenda Porter, 56, appeared Monday morning before Judge Sean Delahanty. The judge is allowing Porter to return home to the scene of the crime.

Porter was arrested Sunday morning on charges of murder, domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Police say the man was found in the 3000 block of Wellbrooke Road, near Bardstown Road, around 8:20 a.m. Sunday. Police have identified the victim as 69-year-old David Burch.

Officers from Louisville Metro Police's 5th Division went to a home on a welfare check, which was initiated from a tip.

Police say Porter admitted to "assaulting/bludgeoning the victim which caused the victim's death." Porter wrapped Burch in bedding and plastic tarp and planned to dispose of the body, according to officials.

Investigators say Porter also admitted to trying to clean up the murder scene and was going to destroy evidence of the crime.

According to authorities, Porter and Burch lived together and were a couple.

