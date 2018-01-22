Dozens of felony cases to be dismissed, re-indicted after Bullitt man improperly served on Jefferson County grand jury

Police say there was also something suspicious going on in the apartment next to the one the suspect was using...

Police say there was also something suspicious going on in the apartment next to the one the suspect was using...

Police tell WDRB a call came in at 4:34 p.m.

Police tell WDRB a call came in at 4:34 p.m.

MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the report came in at 4:40 p.m.

MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the report came in at 4:40 p.m.

Louisville's perfect 20-0 women's basketball season ended Sunday against Florida State. Cardinals' coach Jeff Walz said the loss was not a good thing. He was right -- and wrong.

Louisville's perfect 20-0 women's basketball season ended Sunday against Florida State. Cardinals' coach Jeff Walz said the loss was not a good thing. He was right -- and wrong.

Louisville women's coach Jeff Walz closed his eyes as his team lost to Florida State, ending the Cards' perfect season. (Eric Crawford photo)

Louisville women's coach Jeff Walz closed his eyes as his team lost to Florida State, ending the Cards' perfect season. (Eric Crawford photo)

BOZICH | Walz says Louisville basketball loss not a good thing but there's more to the story

BOZICH | Walz says Louisville basketball loss not a good thing but there's more to the story

The victim was found just before 4 a.m. Sunday on Viking Court.

The victim was found just before 4 a.m. Sunday on Viking Court.

Louisville man arrested after woman found dead in Jeffersonville's first homicide since 2015

Louisville man arrested after woman found dead in Jeffersonville's first homicide since 2015

A man believed to be in his 60s was found behind a home in the 3000 block of Wellbrooke Road, near Bardstown Road, around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.

A man believed to be in his 60s was found behind a home in the 3000 block of Wellbrooke Road, near Bardstown Road, around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.

Woman charged with murder after man found dead behind home near Assumption High School

Woman charged with murder after man found dead behind home near Assumption High School

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.

Nineteen games into his first season as Louisville's interim head coach, David Padgett is doing things differently, as he showed again after Louisville's 79-67 win over Boston College.

Nineteen games into his first season as Louisville's interim head coach, David Padgett is doing things differently, as he showed again after Louisville's 79-67 win over Boston College.

CRAWFORD | With five words, Padgett shows he's a different kind of basketball coach

CRAWFORD | With five words, Padgett shows he's a different kind of basketball coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – Louisville prosecutors have to dismiss and re-indict 44 people charged with felonies after a Bullitt County man improperly served on a Jefferson County grand jury this month.

The man, whose parents live in Jefferson County, filled out a grand jury summons saying he lived in Louisville, but after hearing cases on three days, revealed on Jan. 17 that he lived in Bullitt and was removed.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine said the office is in the process of again presenting the cases to the grand jury, and will dismiss the previous indictments.

Prosecutors have been alerting defense attorneys whose clients were indicted on Jan. 3, 4 and 8.

Wine said the man provided a Louisville address and filled out forms saying he lived in Jefferson County, but last week he told an employee with the Commonwealth's Attorney's office he couldn’t make it the courthouse one day because roads in Bullitt were snow covered.

That employee then confirmed that the man lived in Bullitt – and had been there for about a year - but received a grand jury summons at his parent’s home in Louisville.

“We’ve never had this happen before,” Wine said. “It’s a unique situation.”

Wine said his office notified the grand jury judge and the man was removed from the panel.

“We immediately told everybody what the problem was,” he said, adding that the man does not face any charges.

“It was a mistake,” Wine said. “That (the Louisville home) was the mailing address he used.”

A grand jury is made up of 12 citizens who hear evidence and decide whether or not to formally bring felony charges against someone. Nine of the 12 grand jurors must agree to return an indictment, which is then sent to Circuit Court.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.