UPDATE: Defense attorneys asking judge to force jail to release inmates improperly indicted after Bullitt man served on Louisville grand jury

Nineteen games into his first season as Louisville's interim head coach, David Padgett is doing things differently, as he showed again after Louisville's 79-67 win over Boston College.More >>
“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.More >>
Will Kentucky fall from the Top 25? Will Louisville return for the first time in more than a month? Rick Bozich shares his weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot.More >>
A man believed to be in his 60s was found behind a home in the 3000 block of Wellbrooke Road, near Bardstown Road, around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.More >>
The victim was found just before 4 a.m. Sunday on Viking Court.More >>
Brenda Porter, 56, was arrested Sunday morning on charges of murder, domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.More >>
Louisville's perfect 20-0 women's basketball season ended Sunday against Florida State. Cardinals' coach Jeff Walz said the loss was not a good thing. He was right -- and wrong.More >>
Police say there was also something suspicious going on in the apartment next to the one the suspect was using...More >>
Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine said the office is in the process of again presenting the cases to the grand jury, and will dismiss the previous indictments.More >>
Attorney Andrew Horne has asked a judge to order Monnik to provide the employees address, personnel file and pay attorney’s fees.More >>
In court records filed last week, attorney Andrew Horne argues that “within hours” of a woman claiming on Facebook that she was raped by Landan, managers Eric Snider and Christopher Maggio “joined in the takedown" and staged a coup in hopes of getting the bar.More >>
Given the power of the weapon, Officer Jeff Emerich said if he didn’t open fire, he felt there was a "serious risk the suspect would kill a child" or other officers.More >>
In a body cam video, obtained by WDRB, a supervisor said of the suicidal man, “We’re not sitting out here all night tying up resources because he is indecisive.”More >>
Four Kentuckians, including animal activists in Louisville and Lexington, claim Kentucky failed to monitor about $3 million in grants provided by the state for training and renovation and construction of shelters, according to the lawsuit, filed Jan. 3 in Franklin Circuit Court.More >>
John Higgins sued the University of Kentucky fan media outlet in federal court in Nebraska last November, claiming he and his family were harmed when his personal and business information was shared online and on the radioMore >>
