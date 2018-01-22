Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen's simple tomato soup recipe warms winter nights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Winter is the perfect time to stir up a warm pot of soup, and Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen's Janine Washle is sharing her recipe for Simple Tomato Soup.

Soup is as old as the act of cooking. It is found in every culture around the globe. At it’s simplest, it is economical, nutritious, filling, and easily digestible. It’s easy to make and serve, thus making it a good choice for just about anybody to prepare.

Culturally, soup reflects localities. Soups like Italian Minestrone, Russian borscht, New England chowder gives one an immediate idea of locale, and flavor. The word soup comes from the German word ‘sup,’ which evolved to ‘sop,’ then finally to the Old French word, soup. Historically, soup was a thin liquid that was poured over a bit of bread, the ancestor of the modern crouton. Immediately, french onion soup comes to mind.

The 1800s were an evolutionary time for soup. The first restaurants opened in Paris and served soup as a restorative (where the word, restaurant, came from). It became fashionable to eat just the liquid or broth on its own. Scientific advancements made soup portable, dehydrated, and canned. In fact, colonists carried a soup with them known as pocket soup. It only required some hot water to provide a nourishing meal. Canned soups became popular and almost necessary in the 1900s. The military recognized canned soup’s convenience, going from covered wagon trains moving west, and then on to home pantry shelves. Soup became a mainstay more than it ever had been.

Because ready-made soup is so convenient, it’s easy to forget how simple it is to prepare at home. According to the Huffington Post, the top 5 best soups in the world are french onion, minestrone, matzo ball, tomato, and at number one, potato leek.

At the top of every list, whether down home or global, is a tomato based soup. An international favorite, tomato soup whether chunky or smooth, on its own or combined with other vegetables, is a satisfying favorite. Try the following recipe especially if you’ve only tasted the canned version.

Simple Tomato Soup

4-6 servings

Ingredients:

2 TB vegetable oil

1 cup diced onions

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp minced garlic, optional

1 28 oz can tomato puree

1-1/2 cups vegetable broth, chicken broth, or water

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/3 cup whole milk*

Preparation:

Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onions, and salt; sauté for 7-10 minutes or until onions are translucent. Stir in garlic and cook until garlic is fragrant about 3 minutes.

Stir in tomato puree, and vegetable broth. Bring to a simmer and continue to cook for 15 minutes.

Remove soup from heat, and puree with an immersion blender or in batches using a blender or food processor.

Return pureed soup to the stove. Stir in baking soda. Soup may foam up for a few seconds, but just keep on stirring until it subsides. Stir in milk. Heat until small bubbles form around edges of the saucepan. Serve immediately.

*If you use heavy cream (the pure kind without any fillers), you do not have to add the baking soda. The fat in the cream surrounds the milk proteins and it will not curdle.

