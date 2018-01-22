Dog found on trash heap in sub-freezing temps on Kentucky Bourbon Trail now up for adoption

Police say there was also something suspicious going on in the apartment next to the one the suspect was using...

Police say there was also something suspicious going on in the apartment next to the one the suspect was using...

Louisville's perfect 20-0 women's basketball season ended Sunday against Florida State. Cardinals' coach Jeff Walz said the loss was not a good thing. He was right -- and wrong.

Louisville's perfect 20-0 women's basketball season ended Sunday against Florida State. Cardinals' coach Jeff Walz said the loss was not a good thing. He was right -- and wrong.

Louisville women's coach Jeff Walz closed his eyes as his team lost to Florida State, ending the Cards' perfect season. (Eric Crawford photo)

Louisville women's coach Jeff Walz closed his eyes as his team lost to Florida State, ending the Cards' perfect season. (Eric Crawford photo)

BOZICH | Walz says Louisville basketball loss not a good thing but there's more to the story

BOZICH | Walz says Louisville basketball loss not a good thing but there's more to the story

Brenda Porter, 56, was arrested Sunday morning on charges of murder, domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Brenda Porter, 56, was arrested Sunday morning on charges of murder, domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

The victim was found just before 4 a.m. Sunday on Viking Court.

The victim was found just before 4 a.m. Sunday on Viking Court.

A man believed to be in his 60s was found behind a home in the 3000 block of Wellbrooke Road, near Bardstown Road, around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.

A man believed to be in his 60s was found behind a home in the 3000 block of Wellbrooke Road, near Bardstown Road, around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.

Will Kentucky fall from the Top 25? Will Louisville return for the first time in more than a month? Rick Bozich shares his weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot.

Will Kentucky fall from the Top 25? Will Louisville return for the first time in more than a month? Rick Bozich shares his weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot.

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.

Nineteen games into his first season as Louisville's interim head coach, David Padgett is doing things differently, as he showed again after Louisville's 79-67 win over Boston College.

Nineteen games into his first season as Louisville's interim head coach, David Padgett is doing things differently, as he showed again after Louisville's 79-67 win over Boston College.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A stray dog found sleeping on trash bags in sub-freezing temperatures a few miles from Maker's Mark Distillery last Sunday is ready for a new family.

A couple from the St. Louis-area found the brown dog -- now named Whiskey -- while they were touring the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in their car on Jan. 14. The roads were slick with ice and snow and temperatures were in the teens when the couple says the dog first approached the car as they started their tour.

They didn't see the brown dog on the road after finishing the tour, but they did spot him sleeping on a pile of trash on Manton Road.

Noticing the dog had no collar and was very thin, the couple put him in their car and brought him to the Kentucky Humane Society's intake facility on Steedly Drive.

The KHS staff examined Whiskey and found he was extremely underweight. Staff members say his thick fur hid the fact that he was skin and bones.

"We could feel every rib, and his hip bones protruded," said KHS veterinarian Emily Bewley, DVM. "He had been without access to regular food for a while."

They also say Whiskey likes getting into trash cans -- perhaps because that's the only way he knew how to get food.

Now, a week after receiving food and care at the shelter, one-year-old Whiskey is ready for adoption.

KHS staff say he is a sweet dog who loves to cuddle and go for walks. If you're interested in adopting Whiskey, visit the Kentucky Humane Society's website here: www.kyhumane.org.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.