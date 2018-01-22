Jennifer Lawrence nominated for Razzie Award as year's Worst Act - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jennifer Lawrence nominated for Razzie Award as year's Worst Actress

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a dubious distinction no actor aspires to receive and unfortunately Louisville native Jennifer Lawrence has made the cut this year.

The nominations for the 2018 Razzie Awards were announced Sunday in a video placed on the Razzie's YouTube channel.

Lawrence is nominated in the category of Worst Actress for her performance in the film "Mother!"

Lawrence's competition for the "honor" include Katherine Heigl for "Unforgettable," Dakota Johnson for "Fifty Shades Darker," Tyler Perry for "Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween," and Emma Watson for "The Circle."

The awards are dished out as a tribute to what are considered to be the year's worst films.

The film was released in September to mixed reviews. The movie, made for about $30 million, earned $7.5 million on its opening weekend. Overall, "Mother!" grossed close to $18 million.

Darren Aronofsky, the movie's director, is nominated as Worst Director. Actor Javier Bardem is up for "Worst Supporting Actor" for his performance in the movie.

Winners of this year Razzies will be announced on March 3, the day before this year's Academy Awards.

During recent film award seasons, Lawrence has usually received critical acclaim. She's been nominated for four Oscars, winning the award for Best Actress in 2013 for performance in "Silver Linings Playbook."

