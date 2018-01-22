WATCH LIVE at Noon: Vote on Capitol Hill for temporary budget de - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE at Noon: Vote on Capitol Hill for temporary budget deal to reopen government

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDRB) -- Another vote is scheduled Monday at noon on Capitol Hill to reopen the government. 

The Senate floor is packed with lawmakers voting on a temporary spending bill. Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure - until Feb. 8 - in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

We are streaming the vote live.  Click on the video player above to view the stream. 

[MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH STREAM]    

The House Speaker says if the Senate approves it, the House will too.

A dispute in Congress over spending and immigration forced many government agencies to close their doors early Saturday.

