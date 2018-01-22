An exhibition dedicated to a New Albany Jazz Musician

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) - The gallery walls at the Carnegie Center for Art and History currently feature world-renowned jazz educator and musician, Jamey Aebersold, in Jamey Aebersold: An Improvised Life. The exhibition runs through February 3rd. The retrospective display recognizes his accomplishments as a musician, educator, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

Aebersold is best known for his "Play-A-Longs." which he created in 1967 with the original title, "A New Approach to Jazz Improvisation." This method of teaching jazz originally included an album and a workbook and was popular with both beginners and professional musicians. The "Play-A-Longs" consisted of 133 volumes and supplemental books and CDs, with 5 million sold worldwide.

Aebersold was born, raised, and lives in New Albany, Indiana. His humble beginnings consisted of music lessons, pickup basketball games in the driveway, and working at his grandparents' floral shop. Aebersold once hit 53 free throws in a row at over 70 years old, a testament to the musical virtues of practice and repetition. Aebersold is a great advocate for art education and regularly supports programs with jazz workshops. He became an anti-smoking advocate after losing so many musician friends to illness due to working in smoke-filled music clubs.

Aspiring players can learn how to play and improvise with jazz on Saturday, January 27 from 10 a.m. - Noon.

Click here to get connected to "Jamey Aebersold: An Improvised Life."

