Home of the Innocents becomes Kentucky's first transitional center for foster children

Police say there was also something suspicious going on in the apartment next to the one the suspect was using...

Louisville's perfect 20-0 women's basketball season ended Sunday against Florida State. Cardinals' coach Jeff Walz said the loss was not a good thing. He was right -- and wrong.

Louisville women's coach Jeff Walz closed his eyes as his team lost to Florida State, ending the Cards' perfect season. (Eric Crawford photo)

BOZICH | Walz says Louisville basketball loss not a good thing but there's more to the story

Brenda Porter, 56, was arrested Sunday morning on charges of murder, domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

The victim was found just before 4 a.m. Sunday on Viking Court.

Louisville man arrested after woman found dead in Jeffersonville's first homicide since 2015

A man believed to be in his 60s was found behind a home in the 3000 block of Wellbrooke Road, near Bardstown Road, around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.

Woman charged with murder after man found dead behind home near Assumption High School

Will Kentucky fall from the Top 25? Will Louisville return for the first time in more than a month? Rick Bozich shares his weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot.

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.

Nineteen games into his first season as Louisville's interim head coach, David Padgett is doing things differently, as he showed again after Louisville's 79-67 win over Boston College.

CRAWFORD | With five words, Padgett shows he's a different kind of basketball coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Making it easier for troubled kids to get through the foster care system: that's the goal of a new program unveiled Monday by Gov. Matt Bevin.

The program at the Home of the Innocents is the first of its kind in the state.

It's called the Children's Assessment and Transitional Care Center -- or CATS for short. Bevin took a tour of the facilities, after announcing the program's launch.

Troubled children who have been removed from their homes will be brought to the Home of the Innocents first, before being placed in foster care.

The staff there will provide mental and medical health services and then work with the state to place them in the most appropriate foster care setting.

Bevin says this will help transform the system -- and children's lives.

"There is no state in America that has a good, well-functioning, efficient and overly effective foster care and adoption system," Bevin said. "There just isn't.

"And that includes Kentucky. But we can do better. And I'm convinced of it, and we're going to prove that model here. And it's going to be through organizations like this, and through programs like this, and through centers like this."

The CATS facility will house 10 children at a time, and each child will stay about six weeks.

The Governor says he hopes this kind of program will be duplicated around the state.

