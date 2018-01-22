Louisville Urban League to help criminals expunge records with Reily Re-entry Project

Brenda Porter, 56, was arrested Sunday morning on charges of murder, domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.More >>
“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.More >>
Winners of this year's Razzies will be announced on March 3, the day before this year's Academy Awards.More >>
Nineteen games into his first season as Louisville's interim head coach, David Padgett is doing things differently, as he showed again after Louisville's 79-67 win over Boston College.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he drove away from a traffic stop and fled police, eventually flipping his van and sending a 3-year-old passenger to the hospital.More >>
Will Kentucky fall from the Top 25? Will Louisville return for the first time in more than a month? Rick Bozich shares his weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot.More >>
The first LG&E and KU bills of the year surprised many customers.More >>
A man believed to be in his 60s was found behind a home in the 3000 block of Wellbrooke Road, near Bardstown Road, around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.More >>
