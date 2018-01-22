Louisville Urban League to help criminals expunge records with Reily Re-entry Project

A man believed to be in his 60s was found behind a home in the 3000 block of Wellbrooke Road, near Bardstown Road, around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.

The first LG&E and KU bills of the year surprised many customers.

Will Kentucky fall from the Top 25? Will Louisville return for the first time in more than a month? Rick Bozich shares his weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot.

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he drove away from a traffic stop and fled police, eventually flipping his van and sending a 3-year-old passenger to the hospital.

Nineteen games into his first season as Louisville's interim head coach, David Padgett is doing things differently, as he showed again after Louisville's 79-67 win over Boston College.

Winners of this year's Razzies will be announced on March 3, the day before this year's Academy Awards.

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.

Brenda Porter, 56, was arrested Sunday morning on charges of murder, domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Convicts are getting a second chance at having their criminal records erased.

The Louisville Urban League introduced the Reily Re-entry Project on Monday, through which several hundred thousand dollars has been pledged to help provide people with attorneys to process and file expungement requests, many of which can cost hundreds of dollars.

With the support from Wyatt, Tarrant and Combs, all fees will be covered at no cost to the client.

Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds said past offenses can not only keep people from getting good paying jobs, it prevents many from having their voices heard in elections.

"It has never been, probably, more imperative for us to show up to vote, and it's imperative for us to tell people how important that is, because I think so often people think their vote doesn't count," Reynolds said. "And we are seeing across the country -- we are seeing races come down to one vote, so every vote does matter.

Anyone who is interested can show up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Roosevelt Perry Elementary School on West Broadway.

