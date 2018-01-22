Louisville Urban League to help people expunge old convictions w - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Urban League to help people expunge old convictions with Reily Re-entry Project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Convicts are getting a second chance at having their criminal records erased. 

The Louisville Urban League introduced the Reily Re-entry Project on Monday, through which several hundred thousand dollars has been pledged to help provide people with attorneys to process and file expungement requests, many of which can cost hundreds of dollars.

With the support from Wyatt, Tarrant and Combs, all fees will be covered at no cost to the client.

Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds said past offenses can not only keep people from getting good paying jobs, it prevents many from having their voices heard in elections.

"It has never been, probably, more imperative for us to show up to vote, and it's imperative for us to tell people how important that is, because I think so often people think their vote doesn't count," Reynolds said. "And we are seeing across the country -- we are seeing races come down to one vote, so every vote does matter.

Anyone who is interested can show up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Roosevelt Perry Elementary School on West Broadway.

