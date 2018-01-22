POLICE: Southern Indiana teen dies after he's accidentally shot - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Southern Indiana teen dies after he's accidentally shot by his sister

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say an Orange County teen has died after he was accidentally shot by his sister.

According to a news release, the shooting happened Sunday in Campbellsburg.

Authorities say police responded around 2:45 p.m. to East County Road 800 North on a report that a juvenile had been shot. Police say an investigation shows that a father and his two children were getting ready to go outside and fire handguns.

The father received a phone call and while he was on the phone, his daughter accidentally shot her brother, 14-year-old Rex Pruett, with a 22 caliber revolver, police say. The father put his son into a vehicle and went to St. Vincent Salem Hospital, where Pruett died.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but police say foul play is not suspected.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
