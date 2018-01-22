Suspects arrested in Frankfort after allegedly trying to arrange sex with children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators have arrested two men in Franklin County, Kentucky, after they allegedly tried to make arrangements to engage in sexual relations with children.

The cases, which are unrelated, were both investigated by the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General.

According to arrest reports, 29-year-old Kristopher Adams didn't know he was communicating with an undercover investigator online when he agreed to have sexual relations with the investigator's children, who were represented as being under the age of 16.

Authorities say he arranged to meet the investigator at the Dairy Queen on Jett Boulevard, near the interchange between I-64 and Versailles Road in Frankfort.

He was arrested Thursday, just after 5:20 p.m. at the Dairy Queen. He's charged with two counts of engaging in the prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor or peace officer for a sexual offense.

A short time later, authorities say they also arrested 58-year-old Malek Iranpour in an unrelated case. Authorities say Iranpour also unknowingly communicated with an undercover investigator online, expressing his intention to engage in sexual activity with a child under the age of 18.

Authorities say he was arrested when he traveled to Chenault Road, also near the interchange between I-64 and Versailles Road in Frankfort, to meet with the undercover investigator. He also was charged with engaging in the prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor or peace officer for a sexual offense.

Both men are currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.

