Stanford, Ky. man accused of giving boy pot and alcohol before e - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Stanford, Ky. man accused of giving boy pot and alcohol before engaging in sex act

Mark Turner Jr. (Source: Lincoln County Detention Center) Mark Turner Jr. (Source: Lincoln County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Stanford, Kentucky, man has been arrested after he allegedly engaged in sexual relations with a 13-year-old boy.

According to an arrest warrant, the incidents took place in August 2017.

Stanford Police say that on Aug. 13, 28-year-old Mark Turner Jr. was at a woman's home with the 13-year-old, when the three of them smoked marijuana together. 

The following day, police say the boy brought cigarettes to Turner's home on Harris Avenue, near the interchange between U.S. Route 27 and U.S. Route 150 in Stanford. Police say Turner gave the boy marijuana and alcohol before engaging in sexual relations with the boy, and taking a photograph of another adult male while he engaged in sexual relations with the boy.

A warrant was issued for Turner's arrest on Wednesday, Jan. 17, and he was taken into custody later that day. He is charged with two counts of engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor and one count of engaging in the use of a minor (under the age of 16) in a sexual performance. 

He is currently being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

