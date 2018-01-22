Stanford, Ky. man accused of giving boy pot and alcohol before engaging in sex act

Federal prosecutors say they'll recommend a 21-month prison sentence for the man accused of tackling U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in the Kentucky lawmaker's yard.More >>
Federal prosecutors say they'll recommend a 21-month prison sentence for the man accused of tackling U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in the Kentucky lawmaker's yard.More >>
Police say a 13-year-old girl witnessed her father kill her mother.More >>
Police say a 13-year-old girl witnessed her father kill her mother.More >>
Police say that after searching his vehicle they found red and blue lights, as well as a Louisville Metro Police Department patch and BB guns "that appeared to be real handguns."More >>
Police say that after searching his vehicle they found red and blue lights, as well as a Louisville Metro Police Department patch and BB guns "that appeared to be real handguns."More >>
Police say the victims were found dead inside an Aurora, Indiana, home on Friday.More >>
Police say the victims were found dead inside an Aurora, Indiana, home on Friday.More >>
Police say he gave the boy marijuana and alcohol before engaging in sexual relations with him.More >>
Police say he gave the boy marijuana and alcohol before engaging in sexual relations with him.More >>
The cases, which are unrelated, were both investigated by the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General.More >>
The cases, which are unrelated, were both investigated by the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General.More >>
Brenda Porter, 56, was arrested Sunday morning on charges of murder, domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.More >>
Brenda Porter, 56, was arrested Sunday morning on charges of murder, domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he drove away from a traffic stop and fled police, eventually flipping his van and sending a 3-year-old passenger to the hospital.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he drove away from a traffic stop and fled police, eventually flipping his van and sending a 3-year-old passenger to the hospital.More >>