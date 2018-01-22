Snoop Dogg attacks racist Facebook messages by former Prospect assistant police chief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Snoop Dogg is attacking racist Facebook messages by former Prospect Assistant Police Chief Todd Shaw.

The rapper posted a video of WDRB's story on Shaw with a background that read "They're black, shoot them." The story details many racist and inappropriate social media messages from Shaw to a Louisville Metro Police recruit.

After seeing the story, Snoop Dogg posted the video with a caption that said "Expose his b---h a-s. Todd Shaw not too short."

More than 760,000 comments have been posted on Snoop Dogg's post including many that question police, criticize race relations and many more that are inappropriate to post.





Shaw served with LMPD for more than 20 years before joining the Prospect Police Department in 2012. In one of the Facebook messages, the LMPD recruit asked Shaw what to do in a scenario in which he catches three juveniles smoking marijuana.

The question was part of a paper the recruit was writing about "the right thing to do," according to O'Connell's letter.

"F--- the right thing," Shaw allegedly responded. "If black shoot them."

And as for what to tell the parents of the juveniles, Shaw said: "… call their (pa)rents … if mom is hot then f--- her … if dad is hot then handcuff him and make him suck my d---," according to O'Connell's letter.

Shaw continued, "Unless daddy is black. … Then shoot him."

Shaw had fought to keep the messages private after media outlets requested them under Kentucky's open records law. Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman ruled last week that the records must be released.

