Suspect arrested, victims identified in Dearborn County, Ind. double homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a suspect is in custody for a double homicide that happened in Dearborn County.

Police say the victims -- 78-year-old Walter Bryant Jr., and his daughter, 58-year-old Faith Craig -- were found dead inside an Aurora, Indiana, home on Friday.

Officials began their investigation after officers from the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department went to the home on a welfare check and found the bodies.

According to police, evidence led officials to rule the deaths as homicides.

Authorities say the suspect was arrested Saturday in Kentucky on unrelated charges. The suspect will not be identified until formal charges are filed in Dearborn County.

Autopsies are being completed on the victims. An official cause of death is not being released at the present time, police say.

