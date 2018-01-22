AUDIO: US Senator Rand Paul calls 911 to report attack by neighbor

AUDIO: US Senator Rand Paul calls 911 to report attack by neighb - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released recordings of calls received by 911 dispatchers reporting the attack on U.S. Sen. Rand Paul. 

KSP Troopers responded to the senator's home in Warren County in November, after a neighbor reportedly assaulted him while he was cutting grass. 

Preliminary investigation showed 59-year-old Rene Boucher of Bowling Green intentionally assaulted Paul, breaking several ribs. 

Paul made the 911 calls himself. An edited transcript of the calls appears below:

DISPATCHER 1:
911 What is your emergency?

PAUL:
I was just assaulted by my neighbor and I'd like to have a police car come by.

DISPATCHER 1:
Let me put you through to the state police, stay on the line OK?

PAUL:
You're going to send somebody?

DISPATCHER 1:
I gotta put you through to state police, stay on the line, OK?

PAUL:
All right. 

DISPATCHER 2:
911 What's your emergency?

PAUL:
I was assaulted by a neighbor and I'd like the police to come and investigate and talk to the neighbor. 

DISPATCHER 2:
OK, where did the assault happen at?

PAUL:
In my yard, while I was mowing the grass. 

DISPATCHER 2:
What's your name sir?

PAUL:
Rand. Randall Paul. 

Boucher has been formally charged with assaulting a member of Congress resulting in personal injury, which is a felony. His attorney has said he will plead guilty. 

No date has been set for his guilty plea.

Court documents say that Boucher saw Paul "stack brush onto a pile near (his) property and 'had enough.'"  Boucher then ran over and tacked Paul, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

The DOJ said that Paul suffered "multiple fractured ribs."

Prosecutors said Monday they intend to seek a 21-month sentence for Boucher. 

Boucher's attorney, Matt Baker, says he'll recommend that Boucher serve no time in prison. Baker characterized the attack as a dispute between two neighbors that boiled over. He said Monday that it had nothing to do with politics.

