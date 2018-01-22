Two more First Watch cafes in works for Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more First Watch daytime cafes are in the works for the Louisville market, one in the Highlands and the other in Clarksville, Ind., according to the franchisee who controls local rights to the First Watch concept.

The cafes will be in the former Applebee’s at 2225 Taylorsville Road, near the intersection at Bardstown Road, and in a free-standing building under construction at 1205 Veterans Parkway in Clarksville, according to Gary Holland, CEO of One Holland, a restaurant operator based in Taylor Mill, Ky.

First Watch, based in Bradenton, Florida, is a breakfast and lunch concept with “extremely fresh” food prepared with no fryers or microwaves, Holland said.

“It is the fastest growing daytime café concept in the world right now,” he said in an interview Monday.

One Holland already owns a pair of First Watch cafes at 960 Breckenridge Lane in St. Matthews and 201 S. Hurstbourne Parkway, both of which are doing “very well” after two years and a year in business , respectively, Holland said.

“They have exceeded our expectations,” he said.

The company also operates Skyline Chili and LaRosa Pizzeria locations in Kentucky and Ohio, according to its website.

Holland said he hopes the Clarksville location will be open by the end of May and the Taylorsville Road location by the end of June.

One Holland also bought the former Applebee’s building at 10600 Dixie Highway in Valley Station this month from the same seller as the Taylorsville Road site – a family trust based in California -- Jefferson County property records show.

Holland said the two former Applebee’s locations were sold as a “package deal” and the company hasn’t yet determined what to do with the Valley Station building.

Affiliate companies of One Holland paid $2.35 million for the Taylorsville Road site and $950,000 for the Valley Station site, records show.

