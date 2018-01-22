RV Industry Association won't produce show in Louisville after this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The RV Industry Association is pulling its trade show show out of Louisville.

According to the association's website, the decision was made by the organization's board of directors during a recent leadership conference.

The organization says a new approach is needed for the event.

Organizers say they will combine this year's National RV Trade Show and next year's RV Leadership Conference into a single event in 2019 and seek out a new host city.

The organization posted the following message on its website:

The City of Louisville and the Kentucky Expo Center have been tremendous partners and friends to the RV industry, and RVIA and all our members would like to thank them for their decades-long support. We are forever grateful.

The organization held its final Louisville show last year at the Kentucky Expo Center.

There's no word yet on the choice of a new city.

