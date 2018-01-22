Local businessman carried to final resting place in wrecker proc - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local businessman carried to final resting place in wrecker processional

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It wasn't a hearse, but a wrecker that carried a local businessman to his final resting place.

A line of wreckers rolled through the streets of Louisville on Monday after the funeral of Jerry Schade, the man who owned Tony's Wrecker Service.

The 77-year-old passed away January 15. His funeral was held at Pearson's in St. Matthews.

A wrecker carried Schade's casket to his burial in Resthaven Memorial Park.

Louisville's oldest wrecker service has been in business for more than 70 years.

