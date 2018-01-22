Indoor Logan Street Market coming to Shelby Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An indoor farmers market is coming to Shelby Park.

The Logan Street Market will be inside the old Axton and Tobacco Company warehouse. There will be nearly 50 vendors selling food, drinks, and arts and crafts.

A brewery, a library, cooking demonstrations and events for kids are also planned.

Mike Saifi owns Safai Coffee in the Highlands and said they were inspired by year-round markets in other cities.

"Everybody was like man, you're lucky. You're building your own amusement park, and I'm like yeah, that's what I want. It's something that I really wanted to do for the city, and I think it's going to have a great impact," Saifi said.

The Logan Street Market is looking for community feedback. You can make suggestions on Facebook.

The plan is to open this summer.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.