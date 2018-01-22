Police say 13-year-old witnessed parents arguing, saw father fire fatal shot

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police say a 13-year-old girl saw her father shoot and kill her mother in their Jeffersonville apartment over the weekend.

Marial Wel, 37, is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Josephine Amon around 4 a.m. on Jan. 21 in Jeffersonville. It happened in an apartment on Viking Court near Bridgepoint Elementary School.

The couple's 13-year-old daughter says she saw her father shoot her mother twice.

Then he reportedly ordered her into a car and they drove to the Jefferson County Hall of Justice. That's where an LMPD officer confronted him. Officials say Wel confessed to the shooting and told police he had stashed the .380 caliber gun used to kill Amon in a trash can outside the Hall of Justice.

The gun was recovered.

Friends say Wel is Amon's estranged husband. They also say they knew about domestic issues the two were having and Amon had told them she was scared for her life.

According to the Probable Cause Affidavit, Amon's daughter told investigators that her father and mother separated about three months ago. That's when she moved to Jeffersonville with Amon.

On the night Amon was killed, police say the teen saw her parents arguing in the hall near the front door. When Amon asked Wel to "just leave," he pulled out the gun and shot her, police say.

Court documents indicate that when the teen called family members to tell them what happened, he became angry, took the phone and threatened to kill those family members.

Amon leaves behind four children, including the 13-year-old who witnessed the shooting.

Wel was in Jefferson County Monday morning where he agreed to be extradited to Clark County to face charges.

Amon's death marks the first homicide in Jeffersonville since 2015.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.