POLICE: Suspected drug dealer was trying to impersonate LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspected drug dealer was arrested early Monday morning after authorities say he was trying to impersonate a Louisville Metro Police officer.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place at 2:30 a.m. on South 4th Street, near Winkler Avenue.

Police say they saw 33-year-old Elvir Hamzabegovic driving, when he turned onto South 4th Street without using his turn signal. An officer stopped him, and immediately smelled alcohol coming from inside the vehicle, according to an arrest report.

When the officer got Hamzabegovic out of the vehicle, that officer allegedly found "a small bindle of what appeared to be an illegal narcotic" in the driver's seat. Police say Hamzabegovic admitted that the substance was cocaine.

According to the arrest report, the officer then searched the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, the officer allegedly found -- among other things -- digital scales, 39 prescription drug tablets, a large amount of cash, an open can of beer and a pipe "commonly used for smoking methamphetamine."

Additionally, police say they found red and blue lights in the car's windshield, as well as a Louisville Metro Police Department patch and BB guns "that appeared to be real handguns."

"Through this officer's training and experience, the large size of the rock of illegal narcotic, the large quantity of the Alprazolam tablets, coupled with the realistic BB guns, digital scale, and large amount of cash indicate that the subject was trafficking in both the illegal narcotic and the legend drug listed," the arrest report states. "The realistic BB guns, the red and blue lights, and the LPD patch indicate that this subject has impersonated a police officer."

Police say his license had been suspended for a previous DUI charge.

Hamzabegovic was arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer, trafficking in a controlled substance, driving on a DUI suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in legend drugs, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and failure to properly signal.

