Dozens of pro-life supporters gather on steps of City Hall in Louisville

Dozens of pro-life supporters gather on steps of City Hall in Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens gathered in the rain in support of the pro-life movement on Monday.

Pro-life supporters joined in singing at the rally on the steps of City Hall in Louisville. Several speakers shared their stories in support of the movement calling for the end of abortion.

One supporter, Samantha Douglass, said stopping abortions is necessary for the future of our country.

"Just the impact that abortion has had on my generation, and how one-third of our generation is gone -- the many lives that are missing and the lives that could have been -- makes me so sad," said Douglass.

Abortion was legalized with the Supreme Court's Roe vs. Wade decision in 1973.

A pro-life organization says that, since then, 70 million abortions have been performed across the country.

