Chef Edward Lee creates program to empower women in 'male-dominated' restaurant industry

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.

Brenda Porter, 56, was arrested Sunday morning on charges of murder, domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Brenda Porter, 56, was arrested Sunday morning on charges of murder, domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

A memorial outside a Louisville gas station is growing as friends and family continue to look for answers to who killed 24-year old Vicente Ramierez. Ramierez.

A memorial outside a Louisville gas station is growing as friends and family continue to look for answers to who killed 24-year old Vicente Ramierez. Ramierez.

Two more First Watch daytime cafes are in the works for the Louisville market, one in the Highlands and the other in Clarksville, Ind., according to the local franchisee.

Two more First Watch daytime cafes are in the works for the Louisville market, one in the Highlands and the other in Clarksville, Ind., according to the local franchisee.

Winners of this year's Razzies will be announced on March 3, the day before this year's Academy Awards.

Winners of this year's Razzies will be announced on March 3, the day before this year's Academy Awards.

The first LG&E and KU bills of the year surprised many customers.

The first LG&E and KU bills of the year surprised many customers.

LMPD arrested a man Saturday and charged him in the death of two men inside an apartment near Bowman Field on Thursday night.

LMPD arrested a man Saturday and charged him in the death of two men inside an apartment near Bowman Field on Thursday night.

Edward Lee, the owner of 610 Magnolia, said the restaurant scene in Louisville and across the country is male dominated. So he's stirring up the industry by starting a mentorship program to encourage more women to become chefs.

“Up until the fall of last year, I wasn't aware of how rampant this problem was, and I'm learning too,” he said. “My eyes have been opened, and I feel terrible. It's awful that it's happening in the industry that I love.”

That inequality is something the general manager at 610 Magnolia, Lindsey Ofcacek, has been fighting for a long time. It was almost enough to drive her to quit the industry all together.

“I did experience [harassment] in the infancy of my career,” Ofcacek said. “Part of that led to me not wanting to have this as a long-term career. One thing that changed for me was around 10 years ago. I started working in restaurants that had a lot of women in leadership positions, and it was night and day. I didn't experience harassment. There was a lot of equality”

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Lee wrote that Ofcacek is helping him start the Lee Initiative to help five young women who work in Kentucky find mentorship in hopes they will enter positions of power and bring more equality into kitchens.

“They will do a mentorship program where they will mentor with a notable restaurant group all across America,” Lee said. “We have some incredible female chefs lined up all the way from Portland to Asheville to Atlanta.”

The program lasts for one year and applications are due Feb. 10. They will also train with Lee and get a chance to cook at the James Beard Foundation.

“It is everyone's dream to cook at the James Beard house, and were giving them an opportunity to get them there,” Lee said.

Lee added that it's a problem that won't get solved overnight, but he's hoping this next generation of female chefs will help.

To apply, click here.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.