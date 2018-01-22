Chef Edward Lee creates program to empower women in 'male-domina - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Chef Edward Lee creates program to empower women in 'male-dominated' restaurant industry

Posted: Updated:
Chef Edward Lee Chef Edward Lee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Edward Lee, the owner of 610 Magnolia, said the restaurant scene in Louisville and across the country is male dominated. So he's stirring up the industry by starting a mentorship program to encourage more women to become chefs.

“Up until the fall of last year, I wasn't aware of how rampant this problem was, and I'm learning too,” he said. “My eyes have been opened, and I feel terrible. It's awful that it's happening in the industry that I love.”

That inequality is something the general manager at 610 Magnolia, Lindsey Ofcacek, has been fighting for a long time. It was almost enough to drive her to quit the industry all together.

“I did experience [harassment] in the infancy of my career,” Ofcacek said. “Part of that led to me not wanting to have this as a long-term career. One thing that changed for me was around 10 years ago. I started working in restaurants that had a lot of women in leadership positions, and it was night and day. I didn't experience harassment. There was a lot of equality”

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Lee wrote that Ofcacek is helping him start the Lee Initiative to help five young women who work in Kentucky find mentorship in hopes they will enter positions of power and bring more equality into kitchens.

“They will do a mentorship program where they will mentor with a notable restaurant group all across America,” Lee said. “We have some incredible female chefs lined up all the way from Portland to Asheville to Atlanta.”

The program lasts for one year and applications are due Feb. 10. They will also train with Lee and get a chance to cook at the James Beard Foundation.

“It is everyone's dream to cook at the James Beard house, and were giving them an opportunity to get them there,” Lee said. 

Lee added that it's a problem that won't get solved overnight, but he's hoping this next generation of female chefs will help.

To apply, click here

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.