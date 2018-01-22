More than 20 sites in Louisville offering free tax preparation services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's tax preparation season once again.

More than 20 sites in Louisville are offering free tax preparation help for low- and moderate-income residents.

The service is open to people and families who earned less than $64,000 in 2017.

The services are offered by volunteers with the Louisville Asset Building Coalition's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, and AARP Tax Aide programs.

It's recommended that you make an appointments for the VITA service. Appointments can be made by calling 502-305-0005 or online.

VITA free tax preparation sites are located at the following sites:

Americana Community Center, 4801 Southside Dr.

Bates Community Development, 1228 Jackson St.

Bridges of Hope Neighborhood Place, 1411 Algonquin Pkwy. (Self-file only beginning Jan. 29)

Edison Center , 701 W. Ormsby Ave., Suite 201

First Neighborhood Place, 1503 Rangeland Road

Louisville Urban League, 1535 W. Broadway

Nia Center, 2900 W. Broadway

Portland Promise Center, 1831 Baird St.

Salt and Light Community Development, 3025 Gerald Dr.

Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane

United Crescent Hill Ministries, 150 State St.

Wesley House Community Services - 5114 Preston Hwy.

Click here for a complete list of hours of operation at the VITA sites or call Metro United Way's 211 help referral service.

AARP sites will begin providing services on Feb. 1 at the following sites:

Buechel Park Baptist Church, 2403 Hikes Lane

Central Government Center, 7201 Outer Loop

Clifton Christian Church, 131 Vernon Ave.

East Government Center, 200 Juneau Dr.

Iroquois Branch Library, 601 W Woodlawn Ave.

Jeffersontown Senior Center, 10631 Watterson Trail

Lyndon Baptist Church, 8025 New LaGrange Rd.

Portland Branch Library, 3305 Northwestern Parkway

Southwest Government Center, 7219 Dixie Highway

Click here for a full schedule of hours for the AARP sites or call 502-394-3443.

Individuals should bring the following forms to help preparers accurately complete the tax documents:

Picture ID and Social Security cards for everyone listed on the return

Copy of 2016 tax return with all attachments and schedules

W-2s and 1099s from your employers

Other 1099s for interest, dividends, state tax refund or other income

1095 for health insurance

1098 for education credit, plus detailed financial statement from the school

Bank account number and routing number for direct deposit as well as savings account number (if applicable)

Child care information, including Provider ID and actual amounts paid

Summarized list of other income/expenses for those who itemize or are self-employed

Additional tax information that may be required

