Ex-RiverLink marketing firm sued for failing to pay subcontractor

Police in Texas have arrested a suspect after two men were found shot to death in an apartment near Bowman Field last week.More >>
The first LG&E and KU bills of the year surprised many customers.More >>
Winners of this year's Razzies will be announced on March 3, the day before this year's Academy Awards.More >>
A memorial outside a Louisville gas station is growing as friends and family continue to look for answers to who killed 24-year old Vicente Ramierez. Ramierez.More >>
Two more First Watch daytime cafes are in the works for the Louisville market, one in the Highlands and the other in Clarksville, Ind., according to the local franchisee.More >>
The 77-year-old passed away January 15.More >>
“If the chief thought he briefed me then, I don’t have any reason to doubt him,” deputy mayor told Harper’s attorney, Thomas Clay. “I just don’t remember it.”More >>
Brenda Porter, 56, was arrested Sunday morning on charges of murder, domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.More >>
New West LLC, which Kentucky hired on behalf of both states in 2014, owes $17,000 and interest to In.Mode Marketing of Louisville for managing RiverLink social media, In.Mode alleges in court documents.More >>
Cold weather has delayed the start of the work meant to assess damage to a fire safety system inside the 1,700-foot-long tunnel near the Lewis and Clark Bridge.,More >>
By closing the tunnel to shipments of potentially harmful chemicals and other substances, those vehicles would be forced to cross the Ohio River on the Interstate 65 bridges downtown or via the I-64 Sherman Minton Bridge.More >>
Kentucky state government has yet to formally approve the sale more than 2 ½ months after opening bids on three properties purchased as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project. But lawyers at the Finance and Administration Cabinet are expected to do a final review as early as next week.More >>
The move comes as Kentucky and Indiana acknowledge customer service difficulties during RiverLink’s first year, including long wait times, erroneous invoices and improper late fees.More >>
The Ohio River toll bridges appear to be on track to meet their revenue goals. But glitches, errors and customer service complaints have dogged the cashless toll network’s inaugural year.More >>
The November error comes a month after more than 5,000 drivers received invoices including late fees that weren't owed.More >>
The number of grievances climbed this fall. The 15 in Kentucky in October, for instance, were the most of any month since tolling began late last year, while the 11 in Indiana were the highest since June.More >>
