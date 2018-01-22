Ex-RiverLink marketing firm sued for failing to pay subcontractor

Brenda Porter, 56, was arrested Sunday morning on charges of murder, domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Brenda Porter, 56, was arrested Sunday morning on charges of murder, domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

“If the chief thought he briefed me then, I don’t have any reason to doubt him,” deputy mayor told Harper’s attorney, Thomas Clay. “I just don’t remember it.”

“If the chief thought he briefed me then, I don’t have any reason to doubt him,” deputy mayor told Harper’s attorney, Thomas Clay. “I just don’t remember it.”

Louisville deputy mayor does not 'remember' twice being told about LMPD sex abuse allegations

Louisville deputy mayor does not 'remember' twice being told about LMPD sex abuse allegations

Two more First Watch daytime cafes are in the works for the Louisville market, one in the Highlands and the other in Clarksville, Ind., according to the local franchisee.

Two more First Watch daytime cafes are in the works for the Louisville market, one in the Highlands and the other in Clarksville, Ind., according to the local franchisee.

Two more First Watch cafes in works for Louisville area

Two more First Watch cafes in works for Louisville area

A memorial outside a Louisville gas station is growing as friends and family continue to look for answers to who killed 24-year old Vicente Ramierez. Ramierez.

A memorial outside a Louisville gas station is growing as friends and family continue to look for answers to who killed 24-year old Vicente Ramierez. Ramierez.

Winners of this year's Razzies will be announced on March 3, the day before this year's Academy Awards.

Winners of this year's Razzies will be announced on March 3, the day before this year's Academy Awards.

The first LG&E and KU bills of the year surprised many customers.

The first LG&E and KU bills of the year surprised many customers.

Police in Texas have arrested a suspect after two men were found shot to death in an apartment near Bowman Field last week.

Police in Texas have arrested a suspect after two men were found shot to death in an apartment near Bowman Field last week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville company chosen by Kentucky and Indiana officials to promote the RiverLink toll network has failed to pay at least $17,000 to a subcontractor, according to a breach-of-contract lawsuit filed this month in Jefferson Circuit Court.

New West, which Kentucky hired on behalf of both states in 2014, owes the money to In.Mode Marketing of Louisville for managing RiverLink social media, In.Mode alleges in court documents.

“Despite demand for payment, none has been made,” the lawsuit claims.

In.Mode says it submitted invoices between May and September that went unpaid, even as New West was paid for its work. An exhibit included with the lawsuit purports to show that New West received roughly $496,842 during 2017.

It wasn’t clear if that represented the full amount New West was paid last year. The states equally split the payments, according to invoices submitted by New West and obtained under Kentucky’s open records law by WDRB News before the lawsuit was filed.

Those invoices show the company billed both states for at least $589,500 from December 2016 until last November.

New West principal Carl Brazley did not return a phone call seeking comment Monday afternoon.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet allowed its agreement with New West to expire when it came up for renewal after three years in August.

Besides promoting the RiverLink brand before tolls on three Ohio River bridges began in late 2016, New West worked to get drivers to use transponders on the all-electronic system. Kentucky was satisfied with New West’s work, said Megan McLain, the transportation cabinet’s innovative finance manager.

Instead, the state made a “business decision to do a new procurement with a scope more appropriate for our second year of tolling,” McLain said in an email. She said it selected Louisville-based C2 Strategic Communications, which has handled public relations for the RiverLink system.

The lawsuit filed Jan. 8 is seeking payment of $17,000, plus interest, and other unspecified costs.

Reach reporter Marcus Green at 502-585-0825, mgreen@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.