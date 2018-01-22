LMPD hosts police training academy for Louisville clergy - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD hosts police training academy for Louisville clergy

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department hosted the third LMPD Clergy Academy on Monday.

Pastors, preachers, bishops, men and women of faith gathered at the LMPD Firearms Training Center to learn about their brothers and sisters in blue.

LMPD instructors discussed topics like use of force, de-escalation, critical incident investigations, mental illness response, complaint process, homicide investigations, recruiting efforts and community outreach. Those attending the academy were also given the opportunity to train with the Firearms Simulation tool.

“They will get to experience those shoot-and-don’t-shoot scenarios,” LMPD Maj. Andrea Brown said. “And based on the information they’ve received today, as far as the laws that guide the use of force, they’ll be able to make the best decision.”

LMPD leaders hope Monday’s academy will help bridge the gap between police and the community.

“Hopefully when they go out, they will be ambassadors, and they’ll be able to reach across the aisle to officers to have those positive relationships,” Brown said.

LMPD hopes to hold more academies on different topics for other community groups throughout the year.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.