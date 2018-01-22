Louisville needs your help identifying the worst potholes in the city

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.

Brenda Porter, 56, was arrested Sunday morning on charges of murder, domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Brenda Porter, 56, was arrested Sunday morning on charges of murder, domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

A memorial outside a Louisville gas station is growing as friends and family continue to look for answers to who killed 24-year old Vicente Ramierez. Ramierez.

A memorial outside a Louisville gas station is growing as friends and family continue to look for answers to who killed 24-year old Vicente Ramierez. Ramierez.

Two more First Watch daytime cafes are in the works for the Louisville market, one in the Highlands and the other in Clarksville, Ind., according to the local franchisee.

Two more First Watch daytime cafes are in the works for the Louisville market, one in the Highlands and the other in Clarksville, Ind., according to the local franchisee.

Two more First Watch cafes in works for Louisville area

Two more First Watch cafes in works for Louisville area

Winners of this year's Razzies will be announced on March 3, the day before this year's Academy Awards.

Winners of this year's Razzies will be announced on March 3, the day before this year's Academy Awards.

The first LG&E and KU bills of the year surprised many customers.

The first LG&E and KU bills of the year surprised many customers.

LMPD arrested a man Saturday and charged him in the death of two men inside an apartment near Bowman Field on Thursday night.

LMPD arrested a man Saturday and charged him in the death of two men inside an apartment near Bowman Field on Thursday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Potholes are everywhere around Louisville, littered across South 10th Street, West Market Street and Frankfort Avenue, just to name a few places.

The big craters form when temperatures drop below freezing, and ice gets into cracks in the asphalt. Once it thaws, it expands and breaks the pavement. And the spots mother nature doesn't get, snow removal crews often do.

So one by one, customers showing up at St. Matthews Imports with stories of angst and annoyance. On Monday, it was a Louisville mother.

"She had a Land Rover and hit a pothole down on (Lexington Road), and it took a big chunk out of the wheel," said St. Matthews Imports CEO Douglas Addington.

When mechanics put away their tools, the price tag isn't going to be pretty for her.

"It's in the $500 mark," Addington said.

Metro Councilman Bill Hollander understands the frustration. He's experienced it too. But, he said there are avenues to take to get potholes patched.

"We don't have people who just roam the street and look for potholes," Hollander said.

Hollander said utility companies can ultimately be to blame for some potholes. It often happens, he said, when they tear up part of the street for water main or gas main work.

"What we used to do is just have the utility fix that one small spot, and that may last a while, but you'll find potholes in many locations where that was done," Hollander said. "What we're now saying is, no, the utility needs to fix that whole section."

In fact, the city relies on you to point out the problems. You can report potholes to Metro Call by dialing 311. You can also fill out a form on the city's website or tweet a picture of the pothole using #502Pothole.

"They will come out and fill the pot hole," Hollander said. "It may take a few days, but that's how they get filled."

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved