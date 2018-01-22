Lamar Jackson autograph sessions in Louisville raise $29,00 for - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lamar Jackson autograph sessions in Louisville raise $29,00 for charity

Posted: Updated:
Blessings in a Backpack Chief Marketing Officer Nikki Grizzle receives a $25,000 donation check from Lamar Jackson. The $25,000 was raised through autograph sessions at four Louisville-area Planet Fitness clubs. Blessings in a Backpack Chief Marketing Officer Nikki Grizzle receives a $25,000 donation check from Lamar Jackson. The $25,000 was raised through autograph sessions at four Louisville-area Planet Fitness clubs.
Lamar Jackson’s mother Felicia and Lamar Jackson present Mission Hope for Kids friends and staff with a check for $4,000 following his Jan. 20 autograph session in Elizabethtown. Lamar Jackson’s mother Felicia and Lamar Jackson present Mission Hope for Kids friends and staff with a check for $4,000 following his Jan. 20 autograph session in Elizabethtown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Lamar Jackson held five autograph sessions at Planet Fitness clubs in town earlier this month and raised $29,000 for local charities.

A $4,000 check went to Mission Hope for Kids and a $25,000 check went to Blessing in a Backpack after the sessions that saw hundreds of people lined up to see Jackson.

“These past two weekends have been about meeting fans and raising money for two great charities who help kids and families,” Jackson in a news release from Planet Fitness. “Thank you to everyone who came out and stood in line. You’ve been a big part of my success and I appreciate the support.”

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

