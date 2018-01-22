Indiana uses late run to sneak past Maryland, 71-68

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana used a 7-0 run late in the second half to surge past Maryland en route to a 71-68 win Monday night at Assembly Hall.

IU forced the Terrapins into 18 turnovers and 41 percent shooting from the field.

Junior forward Juwan Morgan led IU with 25 points, five rebounds and four assists. The Hoosiers moved to 12-8 overall and 4-4 in Big Ten play. They have just one day off before traveling to Champagne to play Illinois on Wednesday night.

