Friends remember man shot and killed outside busy Louisville gas station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A memorial outside a Louisville gas station is growing as friends and family continue to look for answers to who killed 24-year old Vicente Ramierez.

Ramierez was shot and killed while in his truck at the gas station around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Poplar Level Road. LMPD found him inside the truck suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds.” He died at University Hospital a short time later.

“It wasn’t right. I just hope he didn’t suffer,” Ramierez’s friend Estella Blanca said Monday. “He was really, really goofy, always cracking jokes. Overall, very happy.”

Blanca wiped away tears as she remembered Ramierez, who friends called “Big V.” He worked at his dad’s construction company and had just purchased his new truck a few months ago, the one he died in.

Friends said they had passed the gas station just minutes earlier then got the call the truck being taped off at the crime scene belonged to Ramierez.

“My boyfriend driving by there and seeing the truck ... we didn’t think it was him," Blanca said. "We didn’t think it could be him."

On Monday night, several of Ramierez’s friends placed balloons and stuffed animals at the site where he died, still finding it tough to believe their friend was killed in the middle of the day.

“It was during broad daylight, so I am hoping someone did see something," Blanca said. "I am optimistic that they will find them, whoever did it."

If you have any information as to who killed Ramierez, you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

