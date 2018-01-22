Neil Diamond announces retirement from touring and Parkinson's diagnosis

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.

Two more First Watch daytime cafes are in the works for the Louisville market, one in the Highlands and the other in Clarksville, Ind., according to the local franchisee.

Two more First Watch daytime cafes are in the works for the Louisville market, one in the Highlands and the other in Clarksville, Ind., according to the local franchisee.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX NEWS ) -- Just days before his 77th birthday, singer and songwriter Neil Diamond has announced that he’s retiring from touring on his doctor’s orders amid a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

Diamond has worked for five decades as one of the most popular touring musicians, but will reduce his role to that of songwriting and recording from here on out after releasing a statement on his official website announcing the diagnosis. Sadly for fans, this means that the third leg of his 50th anniversary tour has been canceled.

“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years. My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows,” the singer wrote. "I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come. My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”

The third leg of the “Sweet Caroline” singer’s tour would have taken him to Australia and New Zealand after selling out venues in the United States and Europe. While he’s ending his touring, Diamond can be seen again at the upcoming Grammy Awards as Billboard notes he’s been named by the Recording Academy as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award along with Tina Turner and Queen.

Copyright 2018 Fox News. All rights reserved.