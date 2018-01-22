Neil Diamond announces retirement from touring and Parkinson's diagnosis

LMPD arrested a man Saturday and charged him in the death of two men inside an apartment near Bowman Field on Thursday night.More >>
LMPD arrested a man Saturday and charged him in the death of two men inside an apartment near Bowman Field on Thursday night.More >>
The first LG&E and KU bills of the year surprised many customers.More >>
The first LG&E and KU bills of the year surprised many customers.More >>
Winners of this year's Razzies will be announced on March 3, the day before this year's Academy Awards.More >>
Winners of this year's Razzies will be announced on March 3, the day before this year's Academy Awards.More >>
Two more First Watch daytime cafes are in the works for the Louisville market, one in the Highlands and the other in Clarksville, Ind., according to the local franchisee.More >>
Two more First Watch daytime cafes are in the works for the Louisville market, one in the Highlands and the other in Clarksville, Ind., according to the local franchisee.More >>
A memorial outside a Louisville gas station is growing as friends and family continue to look for answers to who killed 24-year old Vicente Ramierez. Ramierez.More >>
A memorial outside a Louisville gas station is growing as friends and family continue to look for answers to who killed 24-year old Vicente Ramierez. Ramierez.More >>
Brenda Porter, 56, was arrested Sunday morning on charges of murder, domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.More >>
Brenda Porter, 56, was arrested Sunday morning on charges of murder, domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.More >>
The 77-year-old passed away January 15.More >>
The 77-year-old passed away January 15.More >>
“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.More >>
“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.More >>