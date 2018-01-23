Del Toro's 'Shape of Water' lands a leading 13 Oscar nods - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Del Toro's 'Shape of Water' lands a leading 13 Oscar nods

Posted:

NEW YORK (AP) -- Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" has landed a leading 13 nominations and Greta Gerwig became just the fifth woman nominated for best director by the Academy Awards.

"Mudbound" cinematographer Rachel Morrison made history as the first woman ever nominated in the category in nominations announced Tuesday.

The film academy voted in nine films as best picture contenders: "The Shape of Water," "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," "Lady Bird," "Get Out," "The Post," "Dunkirk," "Call Me By Your Name" and "Phantom Thread."

"The Shape of Water" came just shy of tying the record of 14 nominations shared by "All About Eve," "Titanic" and "La La Land."

