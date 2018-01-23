Heine Brothers' plans to relocate original Highlands location - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Heine Brothers' plans to relocate original Highlands location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A long-time Louisville institution is making a big move.

Heine Brothers' Coffee announced Tuesday that it is moving its original café on Longest Avenue to a larger building in front of Mid-City Mall on Bardstown Road. 

The former Dunkin' Donuts space is just a short distance away, but it will allow the coffee shop to move to a much larger space. The new location will also include a drive-thru.

In a release, Heine Brothers' president Mike Mays says the decision was about space, seating and parking.   "We will go from less than 800 square ft. to a more comfortable 2,000.  Our plan is to completely transform the building to make it blend in better with the unique feel of Bardstown Road."

"We're looking at a few different designs, including the possibility of adding a locally-produced mural celebrating the Highlands and our 23+ years in the neighborhood," Mays said.

The move is expected to happen in the spring, and the cafe is only expected to be closed for a day or two during the transition.  Heine Brothers' also plans to hire up to six new employees to staff the larger location. 

Heine Brothers' opened its first shop in October 1994 in the Longest Avenue location and now has grown to include 14 Louisville-area stores. 

The company is also known for donating to numerous community groups, buying locally and co-founding the world's first fair-trade coffee buying cooperative. 

