1 person dead, 'multiple' wounded after school shooting in Marshall County, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead and multiple others are wounded after a shooting took place at a Kentucky high school Tuesday morning.

According to Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin's office, the shooting took place at Marshall County High School.

"Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS," Bevin tweeted. "Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us..."

A spokesperson for Kentucky State Police says the scene is secured and the suspect was apprehended by a Marshall County Sheriff's Office deputy.

Seven people were taken to hospitals, some by helicopter, said Darlene Lynn of Marshall County Emergency Management. 

Late Tuesday morning, Gov. Bevin released a further statement:

"This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities," Bevin wrote. "It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County. As there is still much unknown, I encourage people to love on each other at this time. Do not speculate, but come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out."

At the time of this writing Gov. Bevin was on his way to Benton, Kentucky, according to a spokesperson for his office.

A news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Louisville time.

