2 dead, 18 wounded in school shooting in Marshall County, Ky.

BENTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two students died and more than a dozen were wounded in a shooting at a Kentucky high school Tuesday morning.

Kentucky State Police said a 15-year-old student walked into Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, just before 8 a.m. and began shooting with a pistol.

KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders said Tuesday night that Bailey Holt, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Preston Cope, 15, died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Four people remain hospitalized in Nashville, three of which are in critical condition. The fourth is in stable condition, KSP said.

In total, 18 other students, ranging from ages 14 to 18, were wounded. Of those, 14 were shot, and four were wounded by other means. The school district has canceled class Wednesday.

The shooter is in custody and will be charged with two counts of murder and numerous charges of attempted murder. Authorities said all the victims were students.

"This is something that has struck in the heart of Kentucky," said Lt. Michael Webb with Kentucky State Police. "And it hits home. I have a 15-year-old daughter, and we have two 15-year-olds who have been killed just showing up to go to school."

Throughout the morning, several law enforcement agencies and offices shared their support and condolences on social media.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us... — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

FBI Louisville is aware of a school shooting at Marshall County High School with multiple victims. We are currently working with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) January 23, 2018

From @DrSPruitt: Please join me in keeping Marshall County High School and the community in our thoughts and prayers in the wake of this morning’s tragic school shooting. State Emergency Management has notified @KyDeptofEd. One person has died and others have been injured. (1/2) — KY Dept of Education (@KyDeptofEd) January 23, 2018

The shooter has been apprehended, but we are awaiting additional information from law enforcement. KDE is reaching out to Marshall County school officials and is prepared to provide whatever support they need in the wake of this tragedy. (2/2) — KY Dept of Education (@KyDeptofEd) January 23, 2018

On Tuesday morning, Bevin released a further statement:

"This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities," Bevin wrote. "It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County. As there is still much unknown, I encourage people to love on each other at this time. Do not speculate, but come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out."

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell issued a brief statement on the U.S. Senate floor shortly after 12 p.m.:

"This morning began with reports of a tragedy at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky," McConnell said. "State officials have reported at least one confirmed death and several injuries. My staff in western Kentucky is at the high school and is in close contact with local officials. They are monitoring the situation and will be providing me with updates throughout the day. I know I speak for communities across my home state in sending prayers of comfort and healing to students, faculty and everyone affected by this violence. Our hearts are with the entire community in Marshall County, and our gratitude is with the first responders who rushed into harm’s way."

