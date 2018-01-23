4 people arrested after allegedly traveling to Frankfort to have - WDRB 41 Louisville News

4 people arrested after allegedly traveling to Frankfort to have sex with minor

Kristopher Adams (Image Source: Franklin County Regional Jail) Kristopher Adams (Image Source: Franklin County Regional Jail)
Carlomagno Gonzalez-Sanchez (Image Source: Franklin County Regional Jail) Carlomagno Gonzalez-Sanchez (Image Source: Franklin County Regional Jail)
Malek Iranpour (Image Source: Franklin County Regional Jail) Malek Iranpour (Image Source: Franklin County Regional Jail)
Daniel Zulawski (Image Source: Franklin County Regional Jail) Daniel Zulawski (Image Source: Franklin County Regional Jail)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were arrested after they allegedly traveled to Frankfort to engage in sex with a minor.

This is according to a release from the Commonwealth of Kentucky Office of the Attorney General.

The arrested suspects are 29-year-old Kristopher Adams, of Menifee County, 26-year-old Carlomagno Gonzalez-Sanchez, of Fayette County, 58-year-old Malek Iranpour, of Fayette County and 25-year-old Daniel Zulawski, of Christian County.

The arrests came after a two-day operation by the Cyber Crimes Unit. They were taken into custody on Jan. 17 and Jan. 18.

They all are charged with prohibited use of electronic communications to procure a minor for a sex offense.

The suspects are at the Franklin County Regional Jail. They are being held on $10,000 bonds.

They are scheduled to appear in Franklin District Court on January 30.

