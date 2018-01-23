Proposed law guaranteeing crime victims' rights approved by Kent - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Proposed law guaranteeing crime victims' rights approved by Kentucky House committee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill aimed at keeping crime victims safe is moving quickly through the Kentucky legislature.

A House committee advanced the proposed constitutional amendment on Tuesday.

The bill would guarantee crime victims know about their accused attackers' court cases and gives victims the right to attend those hearings.

Marsy's Law has already passed the state Senate.

If the proposal clears the full House -- voters will decide in November if it will be added to the state constitution.

