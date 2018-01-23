Original fashion creations take over the runway at KMAC Museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Designers are letting their imaginations run wild for the sixth-annual KMAC Couture: Art Walks the Runway. But first they want to give you glimpse of what's to come.

The "Launch Party" happens on Thursday, January 25 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the KMAC Museum. It's FREE to the public.

KMAC Couture is a wearable art runway show presented by KMAC Museum on April 14, 2018. This event offers a unique way to experience the museum by featuring and supporting emerging and established artists, costumers, designers, and milliners. They create original couture pieces of wearable art and conceptual fashion designs.

About 50 unique pieces will walk the runway before an audience of more than 600 people. The proceeds from the event go to support the educational and exhibition programming of the museum throughout the year. Approximately 100,000 people benefit from KMAC's programming each year.

