Kentucky officials react to school shooting in Marshall County

Two more First Watch daytime cafes are in the works for the Louisville market, one in the Highlands and the other in Clarksville, Ind., according to the local franchisee.

A memorial outside a Louisville gas station is growing as friends and family continue to look for answers to who killed 24-year old Vicente Ramierez. Ramierez.

Police in Texas have arrested a suspect after two men were found shot to death in an apartment near Bowman Field last week.

A shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, Ky., has left at least one dead and multiple others wounded, officials said. (Google Earth images)

After a school shooting in rural Kentucky Tuesday that left one person dead and several others injured, officials in Kentucky released statements expressing their condolences.

SENATOR MITCH MC CONNELL

"First, this morning began with reports of a tragedy at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky. State officials have reported at least one confirmed death and several injuries. My staff in western Kentucky is at the high school and is in close contact with local officials. They are monitoring the situation and will be providing me with updates throughout the day.

“I know I speak for communities across my home state in sending prayers of comfort and healing to students, faculty, and everyone affected by this violence. Our hearts are with the entire community in Marshall County. And our gratitude is with the first responders who rush into harm’s way.”

SENATOR DANNY CARROLL

"I was heartbroken to hear of this horrific incident in Benton. Marshall County High School is my alma mater and that of many of my friends and family, many of whom still have children attending. This is a sad time for our close-knit community in Marshall County and my thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this senseless tragedy. Many thanks to our first responders who contained the situation and prevented it from escalating further. I remain in communication with the Governor’s office and Kentucky State Police as resources are provided to our community."

STATE REP. JAMES COMER

"This morning’s senseless and evil attack in Marshall County is news that horrifies us all. My thoughts & prayers are with the students and faculty at Marshall County High School where there has been a tragic school shooting. I stand with the school, first responders and the entire Marshall County community, we are all united with you today."

STATE REP. WILL COURSEY

“Words alone cannot describe the grief our community feels as we try to comprehend this senseless tragedy. We mourn the loss of life and pray for their family and those injured. We also commend the heroic work of our first responders and school staff who went above and beyond and forever deserve our gratitude. As an alum of this high school, I can only add that I am stunned and deeply saddened."

KENTUCKY EDUCATION ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT

"We are saddened by the news from Marshall County. Our prayers and our thoughts are with everyone there who has been affected. Every student deserves a safe place to learn and employees deserve a safe place to work."

KENTUCKY REPUBLICAN CAUCUS

"We are incredibly saddened by the news today at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky. This tragedy is unthinkable. It reaffirms the importance of doing all we can to keep young Kentuckians safe while at school. Even more, it’s a reminder of how delicate and fleeting life can be. Our prayers are with the young victims, their families, and everybody involved."