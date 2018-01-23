2 men arrested after police allegedly find heroin, cocaine, meth in Algonquin apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were arrested Monday afternoon after Louisville Metro Police officers allegedly found a large amount of heroin and cocaine in an apartment in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood.

According to an arrest report, detectives executed a search warrant Monday afternoon at an apartment in the 1700 block of Dixdale Avenue, near Dixie Highway.

The apartment was the residence of 22-year-old Bryston Livingston, according to the arrest reports.

While searching the apartment, police allegedly found a "large amount" of heroin, methamphetamine and crack cocaine in a bathroom under a towel. Police say they also found a black .22 caliber Glock handgun under a dresser in one of the bedrooms, and drug paraphernalia -- including digital scales, small bags and a blender -- throughout the apartment.

Another man, 21-year-old Terry Crumpton, was also in the home. According to arrest reports, he told police he bought the Glock off the street.

Both Livingston and Crumpton were arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Livingston was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Both men are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

