Red Cross seeking blood, platelet donations after winter weather and flu leads to shortage

Updated: Tuesday, January 23 2018 3:42 PM EST 2018-01-23 20:42:21 GMT
The shooter -- a 15-year-old student -- is in custody and will be charged with murder.
More >>
The shooter -- a 15-year-old student -- is in custody and will be charged with murder.
More >> Updated: Monday, January 22 2018 4:34 PM EST 2018-01-22 21:34:55 GMT
The first LG&E and KU bills of the year surprised many customers.
More >>
The first LG&E and KU bills of the year surprised many customers.
More >> Updated: Tuesday, January 23 2018 7:33 AM EST 2018-01-23 12:33:06 GMT
Police in Texas have arrested a suspect after two men were found shot to death in an apartment near Bowman Field last week.
More >>
Police in Texas have arrested a suspect after two men were found shot to death in an apartment near Bowman Field last week.
More >> Updated: Tuesday, January 23 2018 9:49 AM EST 2018-01-23 14:49:20 GMT
Kentucky would eventually eliminate a program allowing public school students to work from home during snow days under a bill that has cleared the state Senate.
More >>
Kentucky would eventually eliminate a program allowing public school students to work from home during snow days under a bill that has cleared the state Senate.
More >> Updated: Monday, January 22 2018 11:03 PM EST 2018-01-23 04:03:22 GMT
A memorial outside a Louisville gas station is growing as friends and family continue to look for answers to who killed 24-year old Vicente Ramierez. Ramierez.
More >>
A memorial outside a Louisville gas station is growing as friends and family continue to look for answers to who killed 24-year old Vicente Ramierez. Ramierez.
More >> Updated: Monday, January 22 2018 3:18 PM EST 2018-01-22 20:18:27 GMT The First Watch cafe in St. Matthews (photos courtesy, Gary Holland)
Two more First Watch daytime cafes are in the works for the Louisville market, one in the Highlands and the other in Clarksville, Ind., according to the local franchisee.
More >>
Two more First Watch daytime cafes are in the works for the Louisville market, one in the Highlands and the other in Clarksville, Ind., according to the local franchisee.
More >> Updated: Monday, January 22 2018 2:14 PM EST 2018-01-22 19:14:42 GMT Jennifer Lawrence
Winners of this year's Razzies will be announced on March 3, the day before this year's Academy Awards.
More >>
Winners of this year's Razzies will be announced on March 3, the day before this year's Academy Awards.
More >> Updated: Tuesday, January 23 2018 11:04 AM EST 2018-01-23 16:04:49 GMT
The arrests came after a two-day operation by the Cyber Crimes Unit.
More >>
The arrests came after a two-day operation by the Cyber Crimes Unit.
More >>
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Red Cross is asking for more blood and platelet donations as supply levels run short due to winter weather conditions and a recent flu outbreak.
Officials say more than 550 blood drives were canceled this month because of winter weather, which caused more than 16,500 blood and platelet donations to be uncollected. Twenty-one of the canceled blood drives were in central Kentucky and southern Indiana.
The Red Cross says the situation is "critical."
The following drives are scheduled to happen in the Kentuckiana region between Jan. 23 and Feb. 15:
Jeff Wyler Toyota of Clarksville, 808 E. Lewis & Clark Pkwy Clarksville, IN 47129, 1/26/2018: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Armed Forces Center, 1025 Veteran's Parkway, Suite 400 Clarksville, IN 47129, 2/9/2018: noon - 6 p.m. Clark County Blood Donation Center, 1805 E. 8th St. Jeffersonville, IN 47130, 1/29/2018: 1 - 6 p.m., 2/5/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., 2/12/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Ivy Tech Community College, 8204 Hwy 311 Sellersburg, IN 47172, 1/25/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. YMCA, 33 State St. New Albany, IN 47150, 1/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church, 1787 Klerner Lane New Albany, IN 47150, 2/4/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. University Center North, 4201 Grant Line Road New Albany, IN 47150, 2/12/2018: noon - 5 p.m. Community Montessori, 4102 St. Joseph Road New Albany, IN 47150, 2/15/2018: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Commission for Children with Special Health Care Needs, 310 Whittington Pkwy Louisville, KY 40222 1/23/2018: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. East End Louisville Blood Donation Center, 291 N. Hubbards Lane Louisville, KY 40207 1/23/2018: noon - 7 p.m.; 1/24/2018: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; 1/25/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 1/26/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 1/27/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 1/27/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 1/28/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 1/29/2018: noon - 7 p.m.; 1/30/2018: noon - 7 p.m.; 1/31/2018: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; 2/1/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 2/2/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 2/3/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 2/4/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 2/5/2018: noon - 7 p.m.; 2/6/2018: noon - 7 p.m.; 2/7/2018: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; 2/8/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 2/9/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 2/10/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 2/11/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 2/12/2018: noon - 7 p.m.; 2/13/2018: noon - 7 p.m.; 2/14/2018: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; 2/15/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Downtown Louisville Blood Donation Center, 520 E. Chestnut St. Louisville, KY 40202 1/23/2018: noon - 7 p.m.; 1/24/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.; 1/25/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 1/26/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 1/27/2018: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.; 1/28/2018: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.; 1/29/2018: noon - 6:45 p.m.; 1/30/2018: noon - 7 p.m.; 1/31/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.; 2/1/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 2/2/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 2/3/2018: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.; 2/4/2018: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.; 2/5/2018: noon - 6:45 p.m.; 2/6/2018: noon - 7 p.m.; 2/7/2018: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.; 2/8/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 2/9/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 2/10/2018: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.; 2/11/2018: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.; 2/12/2018: noon - 6:45 p.m.; 2/13/2018: noon - 7 p.m.; 2/14/2018: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.; 2/15/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Southern High School, 8620 Preston Highway Louisville, KY 40219 1/24/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Owl Creek Gym, 10607 Hobbs Station Road Louisville, KY 40223 1/27/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206 1/28/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 3600 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40205 1/29/2018: 3 - 7 p.m. Culver's, 4630 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy. Louisville, KY 40299 1/31/2018: 1 - 6 p.m. Beechland Baptist Church, 4613 Greenwood Road Louisville, KY 40258 1/31/2018: 1:30 - 7 p.m. Jeffersontown Police Department, 10410 Taylorsville Road Louisville, KY 40299 1/31/2018: 2 - 6 p.m. Louisville Zoo\Metro Parks, 1100 Trevilian Way Louisville, KY 40213 2/1/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 13800 Aiken Road Louisville, KY 40243 2/1/2018: 2 - 7 p.m. St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 11501 Maple Way Louisville, KY 40229 2/1/2018: 3:30 - 7:30 p.m. SEAM St. Martha, 2825 Klondike Lane Louisville, KY 40218 2/5/2018: 3 - 8 p.m. Okolona Fire Department, 8501 Preston Highway Louisville, KY 40219 2/5/2018: 4 - 8 p.m. Gardiner Point Residence Hall, 4004 Gardiner Lane Louisville, KY 40213 2/7/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. St. Matthews Baptist, 3515 Grandview Ave. Louisville, KY 40207 2/7/2018: 3 - 7 p.m. ARGI Financial Group, 2110 Wickham Place Louisville, KY 40245 2/8/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Armed Forces Center, 9144 Taylorsville Road Louisville, KY 40299 2/9/2018: noon - 6 p.m. St. Albert the Great, 1395 Girard Dr. Louisville, KY 40222 2/11/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Immanuel United Church of Christ, 2300 Taylorsville Road Louisville, KY 40205 2/12/2018: 3 - 8 p.m. Sullivan University, 3101 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205 2/13/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Spalding University, 812 S. 2nd St. Louisville, KY 40203 2/13/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Fern Creek Fire Department, 6200 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40291 2/14/2018: 2 - 7 p.m. Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, 2825 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40280 2/15/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Culver's, 11801 Interchange Drive Louisville, KY 40229 2/15/2018: 2 - 7 p.m.
Appointments for blood and platelet donations can be made
online, by downloading the free donor app, or calling 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.