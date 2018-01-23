Red Cross seeking blood, platelet donations after winter weather - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Red Cross seeking blood, platelet donations after winter weather and flu leads to shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Red Cross is asking for more blood and platelet donations as supply levels run short due to winter weather conditions and a recent flu outbreak.

Officials say more than 550 blood drives were canceled this month because of winter weather, which caused more than 16,500 blood and platelet donations to be uncollected. Twenty-one of the canceled blood drives were in central Kentucky and southern Indiana.

The Red Cross says the situation is "critical."

The following drives are scheduled to happen in the Kentuckiana region between Jan. 23 and Feb. 15:

  • Jeff Wyler Toyota of Clarksville, 808 E. Lewis & Clark Pkwy Clarksville, IN  47129, 1/26/2018: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Armed Forces Center, 1025 Veteran's Parkway, Suite 400 Clarksville, IN 47129, 2/9/2018: noon - 6 p.m.
  • Clark County Blood Donation Center, 1805 E. 8th St. Jeffersonville, IN 47130, 1/29/2018: 1 - 6 p.m., 2/5/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., 2/12/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Ivy Tech Community College, 8204 Hwy 311 Sellersburg, IN 47172, 1/25/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • YMCA, 33 State St. New Albany, IN 47150, 1/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Grace Lutheran Church, 1787 Klerner Lane New Albany, IN 47150, 2/4/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • University Center North, 4201 Grant Line Road New Albany, IN 47150, 2/12/2018: noon - 5 p.m.
  • Community Montessori, 4102 St. Joseph Road New Albany, IN 47150, 2/15/2018: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Commission for Children with Special Health Care Needs, 310 Whittington Pkwy Louisville, KY 40222 1/23/2018: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • East End Louisville Blood Donation Center, 291 N. Hubbards Lane Louisville, KY 40207 1/23/2018: noon - 7 p.m.; 1/24/2018: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; 1/25/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 1/26/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 1/27/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 1/27/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 1/28/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 1/29/2018: noon - 7 p.m.; 1/30/2018: noon - 7 p.m.; 1/31/2018: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; 2/1/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 2/2/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 2/3/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 2/4/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 2/5/2018: noon - 7 p.m.; 2/6/2018: noon - 7 p.m.; 2/7/2018: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; 2/8/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 2/9/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 2/10/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 2/11/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 2/12/2018: noon - 7 p.m.; 2/13/2018: noon - 7 p.m.; 2/14/2018: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; 2/15/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Downtown Louisville Blood Donation Center, 520 E. Chestnut St. Louisville, KY 40202 1/23/2018: noon - 7 p.m.; 1/24/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.; 1/25/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 1/26/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 1/27/2018: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.; 1/28/2018: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.; 1/29/2018: noon - 6:45 p.m.; 1/30/2018: noon - 7 p.m.; 1/31/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.; 2/1/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 2/2/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 2/3/2018: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.; 2/4/2018: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.; 2/5/2018: noon - 6:45 p.m.; 2/6/2018: noon - 7 p.m.; 2/7/2018: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.; 2/8/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 2/9/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 2/10/2018: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.; 2/11/2018: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.; 2/12/2018: noon - 6:45 p.m.; 2/13/2018: noon - 7 p.m.; 2/14/2018: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.; 2/15/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Southern High School, 8620 Preston Highway Louisville, KY 40219 1/24/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Owl Creek Gym, 10607 Hobbs Station Road Louisville, KY 40223 1/27/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206 1/28/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
  • Jewish Community Center, 3600 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40205 1/29/2018: 3 - 7 p.m.
  • Culver's, 4630 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy. Louisville, KY 40299 1/31/2018: 1 - 6 p.m.
  • Beechland Baptist Church, 4613 Greenwood Road Louisville, KY 40258 1/31/2018: 1:30 - 7 p.m.
  • Jeffersontown Police Department, 10410 Taylorsville Road Louisville, KY 40299 1/31/2018: 2 - 6 p.m.
  • Louisville Zoo\Metro Parks, 1100 Trevilian Way Louisville, KY 40213 2/1/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
  • Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 13800 Aiken Road Louisville, KY 40243 2/1/2018: 2 - 7 p.m.
  • St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 11501 Maple Way Louisville, KY 40229 2/1/2018: 3:30 - 7:30 p.m.
  • SEAM St. Martha, 2825 Klondike Lane Louisville, KY 40218 2/5/2018: 3 - 8 p.m.
  • Okolona Fire Department, 8501 Preston Highway Louisville, KY 40219 2/5/2018: 4 - 8 p.m.
  • Gardiner Point Residence Hall, 4004 Gardiner Lane Louisville, KY 40213 2/7/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • St. Matthews Baptist, 3515 Grandview Ave. Louisville, KY 40207 2/7/2018: 3 - 7 p.m.
  • ARGI Financial Group, 2110 Wickham Place Louisville, KY 40245 2/8/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Armed Forces Center, 9144 Taylorsville Road Louisville, KY 40299 2/9/2018: noon - 6 p.m.
  • St. Albert the Great, 1395 Girard Dr. Louisville, KY 40222 2/11/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Immanuel United Church of Christ, 2300 Taylorsville Road Louisville, KY 40205 2/12/2018: 3 - 8 p.m.
  • Sullivan University, 3101 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205 2/13/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
  • Spalding University, 812 S. 2nd St. Louisville, KY 40203 2/13/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Fern Creek Fire Department, 6200 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40291 2/14/2018: 2 - 7 p.m.
  • Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, 2825 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40280 2/15/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Culver's, 11801 Interchange Drive Louisville, KY 40229 2/15/2018: 2 - 7 p.m.

Appointments for blood and platelet donations can be made online, by downloading the free donor app, or calling 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).  

