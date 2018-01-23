Jefferson County Public Education Foundation changing name, but not its mission

The new name has been in the works for about a year, and Executive Director Sam Corbett said the group is working with Louisville-based Doe-Anderson Advertising on the project.More >>
EHS rolled out the program Jan. 11, and students use Google Chromebooks to keep up with their schoolwork. Teachers can load assignments, reading materials and class notes to Google Classroom, a free cloud-based system that also allows students to turn in their work digitally.More >>
The school board met for its quarterly retreat Friday at Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana, and Cassie Blausey, Jefferson County Public Schools’ director of school choice, said the district is on a strict timeline to put together its plan to solicit and evaluate applications for public charter schools.More >>
JCPS leaders held a forum at the South Park TAPP on Thursday and laid out their draft proposal to consolidate the program at that location as part of a broader facilities plan for the district.More >>
State Rep. Kelly Flood, D-Lexington, said House Bill 211 is expected to generate $90 million each year.More >>
Under Bevin’s proposal, per-student funding for the state’s public school districts will remain $3,981 in fiscal years 2019 and 2020.More >>
The Jefferson County Board of Education named acting Superintendent Marty Pollio and Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor as the two finalists for the district’s top job, and the public will have four chances to ask them questions in the coming days.More >>
Tuesday’s proclamation comes with the General Assembly poised to consider legislation that would allow donors to private scholarship-granting groups to receive tax credits for their contributions. Scholarships awarded could only be used to send students to private schools, according to the bills.More >>
