RAW VIDEO | David Padgett talks about Wednesday's game at Miami

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville interim basketball coach David Padgett met with reporters on Tuesday to talk about the Cardinals' 8 p.m. Wednesday game at the University of Miami.

Louisville has won four straight games and will be looking to win five straight ACC games for the first time since joining the league in 2014-15.

Miami had lost back-to-back games -- at Clemson and to Duke at home -- before winning at No. 25 N.C. State on Sunday.

The Hurricanes are led by 6-11 junior Dewan Huell, who is averaging 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Bruce Brown adds 11.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest, and dishes out 4.1 assists per game.

"It seems like every time we've played Miami [it's been] a slugfest the past couple of years," Padgett said. "Even the game last year was brutally ugly to watch."

The game airs on ESPN2 with Karl Ravech and Dick Vitale on the call. Eric Crawford and Tom Lane of WDRB will be in Miami with reports before and after the game and on WDRB.com.

