New Albany eatery once named Indiana's best barbecue restaurant closes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was once named the best BBQ in all of Indiana and now it's closed.



Shawn's Southern BBQ has been open on State Street in New Albany since 2014. A popular travel website named it the best BBQ in the state two years later.

The owner tells WDRB his health forced him to close the restaurant for three weeks last summer and business never bounced back.

Customers say they're disappointed and urge the community to support small businesses.



"Shawn's best in the state and him going out of business right now is just proof that as a community, we should be doing more to support local businesses. It's hard being a small business owner. We don't get sick days," said customer Jesse Guerrero Jr.

The restaurant closed permanently on Friday.

Anyone with gift cards can use them at Big Four Burgers and Beer.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.